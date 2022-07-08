'Scary this can happen': Woman dies after Grey Lynn assault, person in custody. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died after being attacked at a property near Auckland's Grey Lynn Park this morning.

Emergency services - including a dozen police and two ambulances - were called to a residential property after a member of the public came across the woman being assaulted on Cockburn St, at 8.25am.

The woman was found to be critically injured and subsequently died.

The man was located by police nearby and taken into custody, Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said this afternoon in a statement.

"We have launched a homicide enquiry and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other," Anderson said.

"While a charge has been filed, our investigation is in its early stages and we are not in a position to provide further detail at this time.

"Cordons remain in place in Cockburn Street while the forensic scene examination continues and we would like to thank the residents for their understanding.

Police guard at the scene at Cockburn St. Photo / Hayden Woodward

About 10.20am, a man in handcuffs was led into an ambulance by police.

"Residents are out in pyjamas and police are speaking to neighbours and a couple of joggers who were passing by," a man at the scene told the Herald.

He said the fire service and police had taken to a neighbouring fence to the house of interest.

"They've used tools and smashed down the fence.

"Ambulance service have gone in with a medical bag," the man said.

A man living a few doors away was alerted to the incident by a neighbour.

"He said 'there's police with guns on the street'.

"It's very scary that this can happen in your own backyard."

The man, isolating after he caught Covid at last week's All Blacks v Ireland test, wasn't able to leave his house. But he had heard the police Eagle helicopter overhead.

The woman's death was the first incident of its kind in the 15 years he had lived in Cockburn St, he said.

"This is a beautiful, family-friendly, safe street."

An officer at the scene of a fatal assault on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another person on the scene saw a blanket covering the woman's body on the property's driveway.

At least one police officer at the scene has changed into a white boiler suit.

Cordons have been put in place in Cockburn St. Police have since pushed the cordons back further towards the edge of Grey Lynn Park.

"Residents and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services personnel," the police spokeswoman said.

"An update will be provided as more information becomes available," she said.