Person airlifted to hospital after North Canterbury crash, two seriously injured

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in North Canterbury this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Lineside and Bramleys Rds at 7.15am. on Friday.
A St John spokesman said two people were seriously injured.
Read More
- Canterbury wedding helicopter crash: Photographer took images seconds before chopper plunged - ...
- One dead in crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays - NZ Herald
- One dead and two injured after two-vehicle crash on SH26 in the Waikato - NZ Herald
- One dead in crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays - NZ Herald
One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
An NZTA spokesperson said Lineside Rd is closed and traffic is being detoured.
"Please take extra care and follow the directions of emergency services until this is clear."