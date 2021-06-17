Person airlifted to hospital after North Canterbury crash, two seriously injured

Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Photo / NZH

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in North Canterbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Lineside and Bramleys Rds at 7.15am. on Friday.

A St John spokesman said two people were seriously injured.

One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

An NZTA spokesperson said Lineside Rd is closed and traffic is being detoured.

"Please take extra care and follow the directions of emergency services until this is clear."