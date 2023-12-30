The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Police have recovered two bodies from a Far North stream where a quad bike carrying six people rolled over.

Police have this evening confirmed two people died after a quad bike went into the swollen Waikāinga Stream about 5.15pm Friday.

A police spokesman said: “[We] extend condolences to the whānau of the deceased.”

Police will make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

It comes soon after rāhui had been placed on stream - barring anyone from swimming or fishing.

Four managed to get out of the water but searchers scoured the area looking for the remaining two.

Kāumātua from local marae Kauhanga placed a rāhui on the Waikāinga from Shephards Rd to the Pēria Saleyards bridge today.

A statement from the marae read: “This rāhui includes no swimming and no collection of any sort of kai. We will announce the length of the rāhui once the [outstanding people] have been [found].”

Police confirmed shortly after noon that their dive squad had been requested to assist in the search in the Waikainga Stream.

“Support is being offered to those involved,” a police spokesman said.

Tight-knit Peria community will be ‘devastated’

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania told RNZ it was “really tragic” to hear of the crash.

“Any loss of life, or any accidents, or anyone going missing in any community in Aotearoa is obviously going to be terrible so just really hoping that our search and rescue can find our missing whānau members.”

He said the community in Peria would be devastated and the district council would offer any support it could.

“This area is really quite remote and really tight-knit as well so I know they will be incredibly anxious at this time.”

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the Fern Flat Rd address in Peria, east of Kaitāia in Northland, yesterday.

Three people and the driver were last night taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries while Search and Rescue continued their efforts into the evening.

Fern Flat Rd was closed last night.

Police said the search was continuing this morning.