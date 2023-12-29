The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Two people remain missing after the quad bike they were riding rolled into a swimming hole in the rural Far North on Friday.

Six people were on the quad bike when it went into the swollen Waikainga Stream about 5.15pm, police said.

Four managed to get out of the water but searchers are still looking for the remaining two people.

Emergency services and two rescue helicopters rushed to the Fern Flat Rd address in Peria, east of Kaitāia in Northland.

Three people and the driver were last night taken to hospital with minor and moderate injuries while Search and Rescue continued their efforts into the evening.

Two people are missing after a quad bike with six people onboard rolled into the Waikainga Stream in Peria. Photo / iStock

Fern Flat Rd was closed last night.

Police said the search was continuing this morning and further updates would be provided later today.