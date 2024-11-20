Advertisement
Pepper the cockatoo believed to be stolen from Staglands wildlife reserve in Upper Hutt

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Pepper had been living at the reserve for multiple years.

Staff at Upper Hutt’s Staglands are devastated and looking for answers after the alleged theft of beloved talkative cockatoo, Pepper.

The 6-year-old sulphur crested cockatoo had called the Upper Hutt nature reserve home for multiple years.

Staglands believes she was taken from her home in the Toe Toe aviary on Sunday, November 17.

In an interview, Staglands general manager Sarah Purdy described Pepper as loving.

She knew how to speak, and was known for saying “hello darling” and her own name, to the amusement of those visiting and working at the Hutt Valley reserve.

“If you hear a ‘hello darling’ from a garage somewhere, you know that’s likely to be our Pepper,” Purdy added.

The cockatoo has a few missing claws on her left foot, distinguishing her from other birds.

Purdy said the theft would be upsetting for the bird, alongside the staff who looked after her, and those who visited her.

“She was settled here and had lots of friends in the aviary. It’s a great aviary, it’s a great place for her,” Purdy said.

She added Pepper had bonded with the rangers during her time at Staglands.

“Some birds like that are a bit standoffish. She’s not. She loves people and she loves a cuddle, she likes to talk with you and likes a good itch - that makes her particularly special for the staff that work with her.”

Staglands is questioning whether the alleged theft was premediated, or a spur of the moment decision.

Purdy added it was “unnerving” that someone, or a group of people “think that sort of behaviour is okay”.

In a statement to NZME, police said they had received a report of theft from a commercial location on Akatarawa Rd on Tuesday morning.

“Initial inquiries were conducted, and this matter has been filed due to no further lines of inquiry at this time, however, police will assess any new information as it is received,” Police said.

Staglands is longing to see Pepper home.

“She belongs here, she’s really happy, she’s settled here - she’s got a really good home. We just really want to see her back in that aviary with all the other birds where she can greet people like she has been,” Purdy said.

The cockatoo can say her own name, Pepper, and often says "hello darling" to Staglands visitors.
People with information are urged to contact Police and reference file number 241119/4730.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

