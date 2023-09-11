Fowl play: Gleaming black BMW scratched up by peacock at Wellington party

The peacock confronting its reflection in the car. Photo / Remi Versterre

A Wellington man got more than he bargained for when he parked his BMW at a kid’s party, only to return and find it scratched up by a peacock.

Gian Miranda was at Staglands with his family for a child’s party, and when he returned to the gleaming black BMW to head home, he found it covered in multiple scratches – some quite deep into the paintwork.

“I wasn’t so sure about how bad it was and when I saw it, I had a suspicion that it was done by an animal or like a peacock because there were patterns to it. So I wasn’t really quite bothered, but when I came home, I just noticed how deep the scratches were.

“I was like, oh my God, this is gonna be a problem for me.”

The damage to the car. Photo / Remi Versterre

Luckily for Miranda, the problem was short lived as he actually owns a buffing machine for his car – so instead of an expensive trip to the panel beaters, it was just half an hour of hard work to get his car back to shining.

“And no animals were harmed,” he joked.

MIranda's car is fresh and clean after being buffed. Photo / Gian Miranda

Remi Versterre was also at Staglands that same day and told the Herald when he arrived at the park, he saw the peacock was “already obsessed” with Miranda’s car.

“When we came back a few hours later, it had made this mess.”

Peacocks can be territorial birds, according to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council – the bird likely saw its reflection in Miranda’s car and attacked.

“He was fighting himself, so it’s kind of self-defence” said Miranda.