People turned away from popular Auckland beach on Christmas as it reaches capacity

People are being turned away from Long Bay Regional Park this afternoon after police said it had "reached capacity". Photo / Dean Purcell

Beachgoers are being turned away from a popular Auckland beach on Christmas Day after police said it had reached capacity.

A police spokesperson said thousands of people flocked to Long Bay Regional Park to enjoy the Christmas sunshine with their families and friends.

They are now asking wannabe beachgoers to save themselves the journey there and to enjoy the weather elsewhere as too many people are occupying the beach.

Police have also reminded Kiwis about the importance of keeping safe in and around the water if they are lucky enough to claim a spot on the popular beaches today.

They ask that children are supervised at all times around the water as “things can change in an instant”.

Police also wanted to remind the community to swim between the flags when swimming at the beach and to watch out for rips.

They also advised avoiding alcohol when diving, swimming or boating.

“Alcohol and water don’t mix and can have fatal consequences,” the police spokesperson said.