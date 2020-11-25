Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Helensville, Auckland

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle northwest of Auckland.
Emergency services are responding to the incident on Mill Rd in Helensville.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed they were called to the scene at 5.32am after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
One person had been taken to hospital in a status one (critical condition), he said.
A Helensville fire crew remains at the site to help police with managing traffic, as part of the road has now been closed.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert via Twitter at 6am.
"Due to a serious incident, SH16 is now closed within Helensville (Mill Rd is closed between Parkhurst Rd and Kōwhai St).
"Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour," the alert said.