A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the intersection of Hills Rd and Warrington St in Mairehau about 2.20pm.
“Police are in attendance of a crash involving a bus and pedestrian,” police said.
“One person is believed to have received serious injuries.”