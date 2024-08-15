Fears meth lollies could be fatal, calls for accountability from the Reserve Bank and budget blowout at Ministry of Disabled People.

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of Hills Rd and Warrington St in Mairehau about 2.20pm.

“Police are in attendance of a crash involving a bus and pedestrian,” police said.

“One person is believed to have received serious injuries.”