Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by bus in Christchurch

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Fears meth lollies could be fatal, calls for accountability from the Reserve Bank and budget blowout at Ministry of Disabled People.
  • A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon.
  • The incident occurred at the intersection of Hills Rd and Warrington St in Mairehau.
  • Hato Hone St John has transported the patient to hospital.

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of Hills Rd and Warrington St in Mairehau about 2.20pm.

“Police are in attendance of a crash involving a bus and pedestrian,” police said.

“One person is believed to have received serious injuries.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after they were struck by a bus in Christchurch this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager. The patient was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Images from the scene show the windscreen of the bus cracked as emergency services cordoned off a section of the road.

The collision caused the windscreen of the bus to crack. Photo / George Heard
The collision caused the windscreen of the bus to crack. Photo / George Heard

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said two fire crews from the Christchurch City station attended the scene.

”Upon arrival, we assisted police and ambulance. No extractions were required.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Herald has approached the bus company, Metro, for comment on the incident.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand