Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in West Auckland

A bus at the scene of the crash on Titirangi Rd. Photo / Supplied

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by vehicle in West Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Titirangi Rd in West Auckland at 12.08pm after reports a pedestrian had been hit by another vehicle.

A police spokesman told the Herald the person had been taken to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit had been notified and would examine the scene, he said.

A photo from a witness showed a bus stopped on the road, a mufti police car and another vehicle.

A section of Titirangi Rd is currently closed, near the intersections with Willerton Ave and Northall Rd.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays while police conduct enquiries at the scene.