Pedestrian killed in crash on State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki

The incident was reported to police at 4.53am. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Ōpōtiki.

State Highway 2 was closed between Ōpōtiki and Waioeka Gorge after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle but has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, about 6km south of Ōpōtiki, was reported at 4.53am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, she said.

A statement from the New Zealand Transport Agency said the section of SH2, between Opotiki and Waioeka Gorge, was now open again under Stop/Go traffic management. Allow extra time for delays.