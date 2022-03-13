A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A pedestrian died after being struck by four vehicles near Tirau at the weekend.

The person was walking on State Highway 1 in Pairere heading towards Tirau when they were hit by a vehicle about 8.30pm.

Police believe the victim was then run over by three more vehicles.

Police have identified two of the subsequent vehicles, but are asking for the public to help identify the third vehicle which has been described as a flat-deck ute.

Police received several calls from motorists in the area around the time the person was run over.

A pedestrian was hit by four different vehicles on Saturday night while walking along State Highway 1 in Piarere. Photo / Google Maps

Anyone with any information that may assist police piece together the events leading up to the incident are urged to contact police quoting the file number 220313/9231.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.