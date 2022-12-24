The pedestrian who was injured after being hit by a car in Masterton is now being airlifted to hospital. Photo / NZME

A person has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car on Queen St in Masterton this afternoon.

Police said a car clipped a number of vehicles before hitting the pedestrian on the footpath about 1.45pm.

No other injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Last night, Police confirmed the first fatal crash during the official Christmas and New Year period, after a motorist died in the Manawatū.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd, Rongotea was reported at 12.20am.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was found dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The provisional number of road deaths for 2022 stands at 362, the worst rate since 2018.