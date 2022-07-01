Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Paula Bennett: Robertson unfair to criticise Luxon over Roe v Wade abortion issue

3 minutes to read
Opposition leader Christopher Luxon acknowledged his personal view on abortion, but clearly stated that he accepts the current law. Photo / File

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon acknowledged his personal view on abortion, but clearly stated that he accepts the current law. Photo / File

NZ Herald

We have seen in the past week what the election campaign strategy is for the next 14 months for the Labour Party. They are worried.

Repeated polls has National on the rise and Labour going

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.