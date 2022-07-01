Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Abortion furore as National and Labour prime election engines

6 minutes to read
National party leader Christopher Luxon is questioned on abortion law in New Zealand. Video / Mark Mitchell

National party leader Christopher Luxon is questioned on abortion law in New Zealand. Video / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

OPINION:

It is a sure sign a close election is brewing when the Government starts to act like an opposition and the Opposition starts trying to act like a government.

It's been five long years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.