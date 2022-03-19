Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett on Simon Bridges and the realities of life as an MP

4 minutes to read
New National Party leader Simon Bridges and deputy leader Paula Bennett in February 2018. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New National Party leader Simon Bridges and deputy leader Paula Bennett in February 2018. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Paula Bennett

Opinion:

So you want to be an MP? I am approached every second week by someone who thinks they want to be an MP. With Simon Bridges announcing his retirement and a by-election looming and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.