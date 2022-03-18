Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Meet Christopher Luxon's inner circle - the team he thinks will carry him to the Beehive

8 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Christopher Luxon has finally assembled the team he thinks will take him into office next year. It includes former staffers of National-led Governments past, and tries to bring together the party's diverse factions whose internecine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.