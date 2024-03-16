Tractors made life easier on-farm in New Zealand but also came with risks. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

Kem Ormond takes a look at the introduction of the tractor to New Zealand agriculture.

“Tractor: Noun: a powerful motor vehicle with large rear wheels, used chiefly on farms for hauling equipment and trailers.”

The first tractors in New Zealand were imported in 1904, according to Te Ara: Encyclopedia of New Zealand. They were large, heavy machines. By 1919 there were 136 tractors on New Zealand farms, and by 1931 there were more than 5000.

As reported in the Te Awamutu Courier later in the 1930s sales were escalating.

But, as the same newspaper reports in the 1950s, safety issues arose and farmers were given advice about the use of their machines.

Tractors on farms

New Zealand’s large total

Te Awamutu Courier, November 14, 1938

In New Zealand it was estimated in 1937 that there were 6585 tractors being used in agricultural pursuits.

This figure has been substantially increased during the past 12 months.

Tractor dealers report that sales of tractors have reached record figures this year, and there is every indication that the next 12 months will show a further increase over last year’s figures.

In Australia it is estimated that there are now over 57,000 tractors being operated by agriculturalists.

In Great Britain approximately 60,000 tractors are in service; in Italy 35,860: and in the United States of America, no less than 1,487,331 tractors are engaged in farming pursuits.

It will amaze most people to learn of the extent of the tractor manufacturing industry of the United States.

According to the Department of Commerce of that country the value of the farm tractors produced in America in 1937 totalled £53,600,000.

This figure represents a gain of 25 per cent over the 1936 output and 85 per cent over that of 1935.

Tractor accidents

Warning to farmers

Te Awamutu Courier, January 20, 1950

Six people were killed and nine injured last year in accidents involving tractors.

During the first week of 1950 another three drivers lost their lives.

The victims included a large number of farmers whose machines overturned when they were ploughing or harrowing on steep slopes.

Te Awamutu Courier article warning farmers of the dangers of tractors on January 20, 1950. Image / NZME

Federated Farmers of New Zealand has discussed at times the dangers arising from the improper use of tractors.

Mr J. H. Ferguson, president of the Auckland central sub-province of Federated Farmers, said recently that proper warnings about the use of tractors and instruction in driving them should be given when the machines were sold.

Stating that he had operated tractors for 25 years on most types of country, Mr Ferguson said farmers should be told clearly where their tractors would go.

Some farmers were careless with their tractors generally because they experienced a false sense of security, Mr Ferguson continued.

Common sense was needed in this work and when a driver felt his tractor slipping he should keep the head of it uphill instead of downhill, as was often the case.

Commenting on the method of selling tractors, an agent said farmers were told how to use their tractors with safety when they bought them.

- Source: Papers Past