Passionate photographer, highly regarded MAGS student dies in Ardmore crash

Police today confirmed Louis Robert Cawte Fagan died of his injuries suffered in a crash near Ardmore on Tuesday night. Photo / Givealittle

A senior student at Mt Albert Grammar School has died after being seriously injured in a car crash.

Police today confirmed Louis Robert Cawte Fagan died in the crash after the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a drain on Papakura-Clevedon Rd about 10pm on May 18.

Louis died of his injuries in Auckland Hospital on Thursday.

The police investigation into the cause of the crash remained ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

In a message to the school's parent community, headmaster Patrick Drumm said Louis, a Year 13 student, had just left school a couple of weeks ago to pursue his passion of photography.

"He was pretty excited about what he was moving into and then this tragedy came out of the blue, really," he told the Herald yesterday.

"He was already doing a bit of freelancing himself. He was a very talented young man and was quite a young guy and you just got that feeling that he's the type of guy you would run into in 10 years' time and he'll be doing great things and running a successful business.

"He had that slightly out-of-the-box approach to things, which is a real asset in a lot of ways."

Louis had died in hospital with his family at his side.

He said Louis was known to friends as fun-loving and adventurous, and as someone with a great sense of humour who always enjoyed a laugh.

"An arts leader at MAGS, Louis had a love of photography and was already earning from his freelancing photography work," Drumm said.

Students were informed of the tragic loss at assembly and everybody at the school was "devastated", he said.

"We have been in touch to offer our condolences and support, and our thoughts remain with the family at this time."

A givealittle page had since been set up by friends of Louis's family - parents Steph Cawte and Carl Fagan, and younger brother Spencer - which had today raised $5315.

"He was growing into an amazing young man who was fearless, wise beyond his years, adventurous, handsome, caring, thoughtful, mischievous, creative, he always saw the best in people, and he loved his family," the givealittle page states.

"He has left a huge hole in their hearts that can never be filled."

Friends gathered to farewell Louis at Bastion Point on Saturday, where they released balloons at sunset.

A close friend wrote a tribute to Louis on Facebook, saying he had touched so many lives and for him to be taken away at such an unexpected time was "so f***ing tragic".

"I wish you could come back to me so I can hold you one last time, but your soul has now been set free," she said.

"So many people around me loved you just as much if not more than I did, and so I will always cherish my time I had with you."