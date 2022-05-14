Congestion at Auckland Airport lasted about half an hour. Photo / Supplied

Many anxious passengers were among people caught in a gridlock around Auckland Airport this morning.

With ongoing road works and upgrades, there is a risk of further traffic problems in coming days as people begin to travel again.

A driver caught in this morning traffic said it was "backed up to almost where you get off the motorway".

"Was faster to walk in this morning," she said.

An airport spokeswoman said the traffic congestion this morning lasted about half an hour and affected travellers heading southbound towards the international terminal on George Bolt Memorial Drive.

There were 11 departing international flights between 6am and 9.35am, and six arriving flights between 5.30am and 8.30am.

Traffic light phasing was adjusted to prioritise terminal-bound traffic, and the traffic congestion eased shortly afterwards she said.

Traffic gridlock heading to the airport this morning. Photo / Supplied

It is unclear if any passengers had missed flights because of this morning's traffic.

The airport's pick-up and drop-off area at the international terminal has also been temporarily closed to allow for an infrastructure upgrade around the terminal forecourt.

"We are carrying out these underground utility works as quickly as possible, with the pick-up and drop-off area due to reopen by Wednesday at the latest," the spokeswoman said.

"We know delays to people's journeys to the terminal can be frustrating, and apologise to anyone impacted on the roads this morning."

The airport now has an alternation pick-up and drop-off zone within the main airport car park directly in front of the terminal.

"Anyone dropping off or meeting travellers inside Car Park A during this time will receive 15 minutes of free parking," the spokeswoman added.