An artist's impression of the crossing during its early design phase. Image / LGWM

Wellington Airport has dropped legal action over a pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1.

New airport chief executive Matt Clarke said it was time to move on and focus on the bigger transport issues for Wellington

"Prolonged legal action won't benefit anyone now that construction has been allowed to begin."

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), the city's multibillion-dollar transport project, plans to build an at-grade crossing controlled by traffic lights on Cobham Drive near the airport.

Wellington Airport was leading the charge against the crossing, arguing it would make congestion worse for 35,000 daily road users and that the views of the community have been ignored.

But last week the High Court in Wellington decided there were no grounds for granting an interim injunction on physical works before the judicial review case was heard.

Clarke said he still thought an overpass would have been a better and safer solution, which was supported by Wellingtonians and businesses.

"We want to work constructively with Let's Get Wellington Moving as they develop plans for mass rapid transit and other key projects. Our hope is that the views of local residents and the business community will be listened to carefully."

Clarke said there was a strong shared interest in improving Wellington's transport network to create a more liveable and sustainable city.