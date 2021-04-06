Passenger on Auckland bus grabs wheel after missing stop

A man was filmed hurling abuse at a bus driver before grabbing the steering wheel of the moving vehicle. Video / Supplied

Dramatic video shows the moment an irate passenger onboard an Auckland bus grabbed the steering wheel, bringing the vehicle to a sudden stop on a busy main road.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Monday, onboard a rail replacement bus travelling between Pukekohe and Britomart.

The man, who is not wearing a mandatory face-covering, can be heard shouting at the driver, complaining that they missed his stop.

The bus stopping sign can clearly be seen illuminated in the video.

The passenger began hurling abuse at the driver after he claimed they missed his stop. Photo / Supplied

"I wanted to get off by the K-Fry!" he yells, as the bus travels up Great South Rd in Papakura.

He continues his expletive-filled rant at the driver as the bus travels on towards the Southgate Shopping Centre in Takanini.

Asking again for the driver to stop, the man then grabs the steering wheel and yanks it to the left as the bus comes to a violent stop.

The irate passenger grabs the wheel. Photo / Supplied

The man walks away from the bus. Photo / Supplied

The man then becomes enraged when the doors do not open, violently barging through them and walking off, swearing again at the driver.

The Herald has contacted NZ Police and Transdev for comment.