Pass the pale ale; VB drinker dips toes into craft beer world

It was a smashing, sunny Saturday in Raglan when we decided to try 25 different beers. Photo / Mike Scott

Herald reporter and beer aficionado Belinda Feek is on a mission - to sample as many fine summer brews as possible and educate her sceptical mate Kevin along the way. Welcome to day two: pale ale.

Moving up the flavour ladder, pale ale is next on the tasting session for the debut craft beer drinker.

Raglan's Kevin Holmes first tried his first beer when he was 16. Moving on, not a heck of a lot has changed, apart from a letter or two, as he's now a keen drinker of VB - Victoria Bitter.

Given he's born and bred in the Waikato, he's also a true fan of Waikato Draught - which, when you get fresh out of the keg, is better than VB on any day.

Yesterday in Holmes' inaugural shift in drinking decent, Kiwi craft beer, we tried five different lagers from breweries stretching the North Island.

Today it's all about the pale ale.

The selection of pale ales tested on a steaming hot Saturday in Raglan. Photo / Mike Scott

Lakeman Brewing - Taupo thunder NZ pale ale - 5.7 per cent

The first good beer the brewery brewed, thus the homage to their home in the name.

Kevin - "Another impressive brew. Definitely need a six-pack in the picnic hamper." 4.9/5

Belinda - "Oh the hops, hello. It's also smooth enough to be a session beer. The punchiest pale ale today." 4/5

Garage Project - Hapi Daze - 4.6 per cent

Hapi is te reo for hops, while the beer itself has some well-known fans, including Hilary Barry.

Kevin - "Definitely a good one for on-the-deck beers." 4.8/5

Belinda - "Perfectly balanced session beer. Used to be my beer to first wet the lips on Christmas Day." 4/5

McLeod's Brewery - Paradise pale ale - 5.5 per cent

Star fruit, oranges, limes and papaya feature while keeping it dry and refreshing.

Kevin - "Summer bliss in a can. Will put this on the list to drink on the deck as the sun goes down." 4.5/5

Belinda - "Slightly grassier of the pale ales, more my style. The more you drink, the better it tastes." 4/5

Good George Brewing - Pacific pale ale - 4.5 per cent

On the palate it's crisp, grassy and very thirst-quenching.

Kevin - "I'm off to grab a six-pack and watch the sunset over Indicators. Loved it." - 4.8/5

Belinda - "My least fave of their five, just find it doesn't pack enough punch." - 2.5/5

Behemoth Brewing - Chur! New Zealand pale ale - 5.5 per cent

Our signi-chur beer! Made to be enjoyed with fish and chips and the first non-kegged beer they ever brewed.

Kevin - "Love to get into some fish and chips with this. Really good!" 4/5

Belinda - "So clean but punchy. Always recommend this one to friends starting their craft movement." 4/5