Parliament protest: Leader Brian Tamaki says group not planning occupation

Big clean-up lies ahead in storm aftermath, Capital prepares for another protest and hopes a wage change will help get more overseas staff into New Zealand in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The leader of an anti-government protest planned at Parliament tomorrow says the group will not occupy the space overnight and any violence will be de-escalated.

Around 1000 people are expected to descend onto Parliament grounds tomorrow for a protest led by Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki, of the Freedoms and Rights Coalition.

Roads have been closed, concrete blocks moved in, and temporary fencing installed around Parliament as the protest convoy makes its way to the Beehive for tomorrow's event.

Tamaki, who was spotted at a cafe in Wellington this afternoon, told the Herald he did not want any violence at the demonstration and would have men working as security.

"I've got good people who are doing good security ... we don't want that, we don't want any violence."

It comes six months after anti-mandate protesters set up camp at Parliament, bringing part of the capital to a standstill before the 23-day demonstration came to a violent, fiery end as riot police stormed in to disperse the crowd.

As fires burned on the Parliament lawn on the final day of the protest in early March, fire hoses were used to deter the protests who pulled up paving stones from the driveway and hurled them at police.

Tamaki said he was not involved in that protest, claiming he had been involved in 150 other protests and "not one single one was violent".

Asked if he was going to "occupy" the Parliament space tomorrow, Tamaki said "no way".

"We're there for a day. The police know this. There's no occupation. Any tents that come out ... even my guys will be telling them [to] put them away."

Concrete blocks at the gates of Parliament grounds to prevent vehicles accessing the lawn. Photo / Adam Pearse

Molesworth St is closed with barriers blocking access. Photo / Adam Pearse

The Destiny-church pastor said he thought the protest would end around 2pm but said if somebody else "pops up and goes off the back of this, that's not our responsibility".

Tamaki's wife, Hannah Tamaki, made similar remarks to TVNZ's Q&A show on Sunday.

She said an occupation similar to what was seen six months ago had not been planned to her knowledge.

However, she did not rule out - nor would take responsibility for - what might happen after their protest activity ended.

"Once we all walk away ... whatever anybody else does, sorry about it, not our concern," she said.

The convoy seen at Taupiri, near Hamilton at 9.30am. Photo / Mike Scott

From 10am on Tuesday, protesters will march from Civic Square to Parliament before "the people's court" - as it has been dubbed online - convenes at 11am.

Police have threatened arrest and prosecution if those who were trespassed from Parliament in the previous protest return tomorrow.

Many people working and studying in the area have been encouraged to work from home on Tuesday to avoid the march.

Ahead of tomorrow's protest Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said there was a sense of trepidation among some businesses.

At least 50 Wellington businesses received relief payments following the disruption of the February's protest, which forced some businesses to close completely.

"There's a little bit of muscle memory from the last protest that makes people anxious."

But overall he said businesses were confident authorities were more prepared this time.

February's protest temporarily closed Victoria University of Wellington's Pipitea campus, which is located near the Beehive, while its bookshop Vic Books has shut up shop for good.

The campus will remain open this time, but vehicle entry gates to the Old Government Buildings have been closed.

"Staff and students have been informed of the planned protest and may choose to work or study remotely if they prefer," a spokesperson said.

The campus' Vic Books store was forced to shut up shop for good following February's protest

