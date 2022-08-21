The Nelson region has been devastated by wild weather. Video / NZ Herald / Geroge Heard / Tim Cuff / Supplied

The Nelson region has been devastated by wild weather. Video / NZ Herald / Geroge Heard / Tim Cuff / Supplied

The weather this coming week won't be as active as the last, but Kiwis shouldn't put the umbrellas away just yet.

Last week, Nelson felt the full force of the 'atmospheric river' that sat over the country, with widespread flooding and hundreds of families evacuated from their homes.

Though the weather has eased, a state of emergency is still in effect in the Marlborough, Nelson-Tasman, and West Coast areas.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern landed in Nelson on Sunday evening and will speak to those affected by flooding today.

On Monday afternoon, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty will visit Blenheim to meet with Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

McAnulty will observe firsthand the devastation caused by the recent weather, including the 350 significant slips that have occurred so far.

According to the Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence Group, the past week's flooding affected 570 houses. Urban Search and Rescue has inspected around half of those homes so far.

Eleven have been yellow stickered, while nine have been red stickered. A red tag denotes an uninhabitable residence and a yellow label indicates that homeowners may enter their home when it is safe.

A weak low-pressure system is expected to travel eastward over central New Zealand on Monday.

MetService says the system might deliver heavy rain to western Tasman for a period, and it has issued a heavy rain watch for Tasman west of Motueka and Fiordland.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said that "given what has happened this week, the land is sensitive to any rainfall. The criteria for this heavy rain watch is lower than it normally would be for that reason. We've decided to give everybody a heads up."

More rain is on the way for Wellington, which will dampen those who are due to flood the capital on Monday ahead of a planned protest march to Parliament on Tuesday morning.

Wellington was also severely impacted by the weather event last week, with more than 150 slips occurring since Thursday due to the sodden conditions.

MetService is forecasting partly cloudy conditions in the capital on Monday, with rain developing around midday, possibly heavy.

Rain is also expected to fall on Aucklanders on Monday, with showers expected in the morning before the skies clear in the afternoon. Nightfall is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.