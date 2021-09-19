Paraparaumu College student creates twofold business

30 Days Without volunteer Jackson Kelly did 30 days of beach swims, pictured here celebrating his final one with Paraparaumu College students who joined him for his final swim.

30 Days Without volunteer Jackson Kelly did 30 days of beach swims, pictured here celebrating his final one with Paraparaumu College students who joined him for his final swim.

Taking a business studies class to the next level, Paraparaumu College student Jillian Ransby has created a business that not only raises money for a good cause, but focuses on giving the volunteer an opportunity to have a healthy lifestyle change.

"30 Days Without was created as a fundraising opportunity for students and staff to go with or without something for 30 days.

"It's like the 40hr Famine, but the volunteers choose something to start or stop doing for 30 days which will enhance their health."

The idea came about because Jillian wanted motivation to give up caffeine.

30 Days Without creator Jillian Ransby. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"I think it's very healthy for people to sit with themselves and think about ways they could improve their lifestyle or make changes to themselves to become healthier or closer to the person that they want to be."

While the business studies projects are normally done as part of a team, this year Jillian was determined to step out by herself and create a business that reflected her own desires.

"I'm passionate about business, raising money for a good cause, but also health.

"I have both my health teacher and business studies teacher doing it.

"I'm also a bit of a perfectionist and wanted to do the project by myself."

While giving up something for 30 days, the volunteers raise money for Jillian's chosen charity, the Cancer Society.

"Cancer Society is a great charity and the money we raise for them goes towards so many things.

'It's going towards research finding cures, transportation to appointments and things that you wouldn't even think about.

"Normally, we would create a service or a product that would be sold at the school market day, but this time I wanted to do something that was outside my comfort zone."

Silk pillowcases, lolly bags and hand-made chopping boards are just a few of the projects students are working on this year.

Grateful for support, the Cancer Society's Mandy Savage said any support from the community is gratefully welcomed.

"Like every other charity in Aotearoa it's been a tough couple of years for the Cancer Society," Cancer Society Kāpiti centre co-ordinator and senior health promoter Mandy Savage said.

"Last year we ran a Daffodil Day at level 2 and this year Daffodil Day was cancelled.

"I really appreciate young people in our community signing up to the 30 Days Without fundraising challenge to support our work in Kāpiti.

"We don't receive direct government funding, so we rely on our community to support us."

With the challenge finishing last week the volunteers did a mix of challenges.

Jackson Kelly did an ocean swim every day for 30 days, Rhys Bendig went 30 days without junk food, teacher Brenda Mckenzie did 20 sit-ups every day and increased the number by five each day, Emilie Ellor-Paisley gave up energy drinks, and business studies teacher Mark Fearon ran 5km every day.

Being the first run-through of the project, Jillian capped the number at five because it was a manageable amount of people to keep track of.

So far the business has raised $450 for the Cancer Society, with donations still open.

Being a 30-day challenge, Jillian hopes to have the opportunity to run it again during her university studies, which she will begin next year.

"I think it would work really well for university students as it is 30 days, which is how long it takes to build a habit, so it has the potential to have long-term lifestyle changes."

To support the project and donate to the Cancer Society go to www.30dayswithout.org.