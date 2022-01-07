Paraglider in hospital after crash near Queenstown

A paraglider is in hospital after a reported crash north of Queenstown this morning. Photo / NZME

A paraglider is in hospital after a crash north of Queenstown this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers received a report of a paraglider crash from St John Ambulance shortly before 10.30am at an address on Malaghans Rd, Speargrass Flat near Arrowtown in the Queenstown Lakes District.

One person had been taken to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews from Frankton and Arrowtown were sent to the incident. The former crew was called off before arrival and the latter crew remained at the scene for about 10 minutes before departing.

New Zealand Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association chief executive Nick Taber confirmed an investigation would take place but couldn't give any further details.

"The flying community's thoughts are with our fellow pilot, friends and family and we wish the pilot a speedy recovery," he said.

"An investigation will be underway to establish the cause of the accident and it would be premature to make any comment at this moment in time until all the facts have been established."

It comes after a person died after a paragliding incident near Raglan on December 20.

Emergency services were alerted to a paraglider requiring medical attention

on the beach near Ngarunui Beach Rd about 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the person died at the scene. Police were make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.