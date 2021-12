Emergency services were alerted to a paraglider requiring medical attention. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were alerted to a paraglider requiring medical attention. Photo / Supplied

A person has died following a paragliding incident near Raglan on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a paraglider requiring medical attention

on the beach near Ngarunui Beach Rd at about 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the person died at the scene.

Police will make inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.