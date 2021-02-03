Papanui, Christchurch body buried in backyard: Murder accused appears in court

Police at the Papanui property after the body was found. Photo / Anna Leask

A woman accused of murdering a man and burying him in the backyard of his north Christchurch home has appeared in court this morning.

Rena Joyce aka Maloney, 55, a kitchen hand, is charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry on December 29.

Police were alerted to the "location of the body" at a property on Main North Rd in Papanui two weeks later.

At the High Court in Christchurch this morning, Maloney made a brief appearance from custody.

Justice Cameron Mander remanded her in custody without plea until February 19.

The family have said they are "devastated" by Berry's death.