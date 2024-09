How sex worker Madison Ashton reacted to 'botched' Polkinghorne case, last-ditch effort to save the iconic Chateau Tongariro and high hopes for new e-scooter contracts.

Two people have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash on State Highway 2 in Hastings tonight.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle smash near Matahorua Rd, Tutira, about 6.15pm.

“Two people are reported to be in a serious condition,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle remained at the scene shortly before 8pm.