Former St Peter's School teacher Geoffrey Coker is defending historic indecent assault charges in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Belinda Feek
One of several former St Peter’s pupils at the centre of an historic indecent assault case, says he’s never discussed what happened to him with anybody else, after defence counsel labelled his accusations, “fake”.
In her opening address to the jury, Crown solicitor Rebecca Guthrie said the allegations involved Coker rubbing his naked body against the naked body of a complainant, asking two boys to bathe together naked and show each other their genitals while he watched them, indecently touching another boy over his clothes, and giving and having naked piggyback rides.
Guthrie said the complainants knew what Coker was doing was wrong, and it was conduct they were not comfortable with and they’d all carried it with them over the intervening five decades.
She outlined how the charges came about when St Peter’s School issued an apology in September 2021 after an investigation revealed historic cases of abuse against former pupils at the school by a former staff member.
Police then investigated the allegations and Coker, who taught at the school between 1974 and 1976, was identified and charged.
Complainant B was in the witness box today and recalled Coker taking himself and either two or three others to the hot pools.
When they arrived he said Coker told them that “these were hot pools that we didn’t wear togs in”.
“There are things in your life that you don’t remember but I guess there are some things in your life that you just do not forget... that just absolutely stay in your memory and despite never having talked about it... it’s something I have never forgotten.”
She also asked whether there were any other styles of corporal punishment he could recall at St Peter’s, and A recalled having “all-ins” every morning and evening, where the students would have to have their shoes polished, nails cleaned, and if something was not clean or tidy, they would get a “whack”.
He couldn’t recall being smacked over the knee, and the only time someone would be whacked on the naked bottom would be if they were fooling around in the showers.