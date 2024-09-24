Parmar emailed about 500 AUT researchers, after requesting a copy of the points system from AUT last week, asking for their thoughts on the policy and for more information on it.

“On the face of it, this raises concerns about fairness in funding and equal opportunity for students and academics of different backgrounds. I have requested from the university a copy of this criteria. However, the university has not responded,” the email said.

Parmar asked academics based at AUT for a copy of the international travel policy, “or more specifically its funding criteria/points system”.

“I would treat you as anonymous; I will not disclose the source of the information in any public comments, and I will redact any identifying information in any public release.”

Parmar claimed many researchers were unaware of the points system.

In an email to researchers and staff, vice-chancellor Professor Damon Salesa said he had spoken to Minister of Tertiary Education Penny Simmonds last week about the policy.

“In our conversation, and in a subsequent media interview, she noted that there was good rationale for the policy. She also affirmed the autonomy and independence of universities.

“We often prioritise groups to produce equitable outcomes and/or meet our strategic goals. In our case, the travel policy is designed - among other things - to promote sustainability, support emerging researchers, develop research impact and partnerships, and ensure we maximise benefits for the money we spend.”

Parmar said government agencies have been directed to allocate public resources according to need and value, not race.

“However, as the tertiary education minister has pointed out, universities are given autonomy under the Education Training Act 2020 to adopt their own policies. Of course, academics, politicians and taxpayers can still - and should - debate and challenge funding decisions.

“Act is deeply concerned that universities who fail to uphold equal opportunity for students and academics damage their own reputations and place divisive political ideology ahead of value for taxpayers,” Parma said.

AUT told RNZ the policy reflected its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“There is a critical shortage of Māori and Pacific academic staff in the university sector and our policy supports the need to address this.

“AUT proactively supports Māori achievement in tertiary education as part of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Our approach to academic travel opportunities reflects this commitment,” AUT said.

Staff have access to the policy and criteria through the university’s intranet and the policy was also published on its website, it said.

