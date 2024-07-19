Advertisement
New Zealand
Updated

Palmerston North homicide: Police identify Aaliyah Wilson as victim, investigation continues

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A woman who died in a suspected homicide in Palmerston North has been identified.

She was 23-year-old Aaliyah Phillips Wilson.

Wilson was seriously injured but alive when emergency services arrived at a property on Featherston St, Roslyn, about 12.10am on Thursday.

She received medical attention but died at the scene.

“Police are supporting the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues,” police said today.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community. We would like to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team following positive lines of inquiry and those involved will be identified and apprehended.”

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said yesterday police were continuing to work to piece together the circumstances leading up to Wilson’s death.

Police investigators, forensic specialists and Institute of Environmental Science and Research scientists will remain at the property into the weekend conducting a scene examination.

