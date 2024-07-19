“Police are supporting the whānau of the deceased at this difficult time, who we will continue to keep updated as the investigation continues,” police said today.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community. We would like to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team following positive lines of inquiry and those involved will be identified and apprehended.”

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said yesterday police were continuing to work to piece together the circumstances leading up to Wilson’s death.

Police investigators, forensic specialists and Institute of Environmental Science and Research scientists will remain at the property into the weekend conducting a scene examination.