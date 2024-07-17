Advertisement
Homicide investigation after woman’s death in Roslyn, Palmerston North

Cherie Howie
Police were called to the property just after midnight.

The death of a woman in Palmerston North early this morning is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Emergency services were told a person was seriously injured at a home in Featherston St, Roslyn about 12.10am, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan said.

“The victim received medical attention but died at the scene. Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the following days.

“This will be a shock to many in our city, however we do not believe there is a risk to the wider community.”

The investigation was in its early stages, but the public could expect to see an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continued, Deegan said.

More information will be released when it became available, he said.

They were called to the scene at 12.08am, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

“We ... responded with one ambulance, one operations manager and one rapid response vehicle.”

