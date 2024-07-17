Police were called to the property just after midnight.

The death of a woman in Palmerston North early this morning is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Emergency services were told a person was seriously injured at a home in Featherston St, Roslyn about 12.10am, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan said.

“The victim received medical attention but died at the scene. Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the following days.

“This will be a shock to many in our city, however we do not believe there is a risk to the wider community.”