Police are urging those with information on the homicide to contact them. Photo / File

Police have named the man who died in hospital from injuries sustained in an incident in Palmerston North as Raniel Kiu, aged 35.

There has been an increase in Mongrel Mob members in the city since the homicide, police said.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, district manager criminal investigations, reassured the public the incident was confined to a group of people.

“We are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Sheridan said.

Police were called to a property on Dahlia St about 10.25pm on Thursday after a report of a man being seriously injured.

Kiu was transported to hospital, where he later died.

A scene examination is ongoing at the Palmerston North property where he suffered the fatal injuries.

“ESR is assisting police with the scene examination, which is expected to continue until at least tomorrow,” Sheridan said.

“A post-mortem has been completed and Mr Kiu’s body has been returned to his whānau.”

Inquiries into Kiu’s death were continuing and police were working to speak with a number of people, Sheridan said.

“This is likely to take some time; however, we are committed to getting answers for his family,” he said.

“There have been an increase in Mongrel Mob members in the city since Mr Kiu’s death, and while there have been no significant issues reported, police will respond to any if they arise.”

· Anyone with information about the incident or those involved who have not yet spoken to police is urged to call police and share what they know. Call 105, quoting file number 230512/9437, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111. Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.