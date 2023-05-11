Homicide investigation: Police launch probe after man dies in hospital

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died in hospital from injuries sustained in an incident in Palmerston North.

The man died last night, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, District Manager Criminal Investigations, said.

He said police were called to a property on Dahlia St about 10.25pm after a report of a man being seriously injured.

“He was transported to hospital, where he later died,” Sheridan said.

“Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“Early indications are that the incident involved parties known to each other, and at this stage, there is not thought to be an ongoing risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information about the incident or those involved is urged to call Police and share what they know.

You can do so by calling 105 and quoting event number P054611560.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



