Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Palmerston North homicide: Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Aaliyah Wilson

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Joe Biden drops out of the US presidential race and calls to roll out caps on what people pay for public transport across the country in today's New Zealand Herald headlines.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman in Palmerston North last week.

Aaliyah Phillips Wilson, 23, was critically injured but alive when emergency services arrived at a property on Featherston St, Roslyn, about 12.10am on Thursday, July 18.

She received medical attention but died at the scene. A homicide investigation was launched following her death.

Central District crime manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said officers executed a search warrant at a Highbury address early this afternoon and arrested a 27-year-old man without incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

“Police are pleased to have made an arrest in this case and hope it brings some sense of reassurance to Ms Wilson’s family and the wider community,” Sheridan said.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand