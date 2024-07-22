Joe Biden drops out of the US presidential race and calls to roll out caps on what people pay for public transport across the country in today's New Zealand Herald headlines.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman in Palmerston North last week.

Aaliyah Phillips Wilson, 23, was critically injured but alive when emergency services arrived at a property on Featherston St, Roslyn, about 12.10am on Thursday, July 18.

She received medical attention but died at the scene. A homicide investigation was launched following her death.

Central District crime manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said officers executed a search warrant at a Highbury address early this afternoon and arrested a 27-year-old man without incident.