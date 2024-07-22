A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman in Palmerston North last week.
Aaliyah Phillips Wilson, 23, was critically injured but alive when emergency services arrived at a property on Featherston St, Roslyn, about 12.10am on Thursday, July 18.
She received medical attention but died at the scene. A homicide investigation was launched following her death.
Central District crime manager Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said officers executed a search warrant at a Highbury address early this afternoon and arrested a 27-year-old man without incident.