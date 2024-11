Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's final pitch to voters, a new trial programme for maths in schools and blood cancer patients demand answers

A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Palmerston North in the early hours of Friday.

Olivia Grace Hintz has been described as “dearly adored” and “cherished” following her tragic death.

“Sadly, she unexpectedly passed away on Friday, 1 November 2024. Aged 16 years,” her obituary read.

The teenager was a “much-loved daughter”, “dearly adored sister”, “cherished granddaughter” and a “treasured cousin and niece” to her grieving family.