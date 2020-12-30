Pair rescued from Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch, after dinghy sinks

Two people have been rescued after their dinghy sank in the lake this evening. Photo / File

Two people have been plucked from Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora after their motorised dinghy sank this afternoon.

LandSar sent a rescue launch and St John a rescue helicopter to the lake, near Banks Peninsula, south of Christchurch, about 5.40pm.

A called told police he saw two occupants in the vessel as it sank.

The rescue helicopter took one person to hospital.

A police spokeswoman did not know the condition of the person in the dinghy, but it is not believed to be life-threatening.

The second occupant was taken to shore by boat and treated by St John at the scene.