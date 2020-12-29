Alleged drink driver caught at Dunedin drive through

Photo / 123RF

A hungry Dunedin driver who decided he needed a burger to sober up before driving home ended up with a not so happy meal.

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 11.50pm yesterday by McDonalds staff in Andersons Bay.

Staff were concerned about a drunk man in the drive-through.

Police pulled over the 56-year-old man, who had been drinking in Dunedin's city centre with his brother, as he left the fast food restaurant.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 770mcg, more than three times the limit.

''The male stated he needed a burger to sober up before the drive back to his house.''

He will appear in court in the new year, Sergeant Kupenga said.