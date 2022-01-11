Pair dive into Napier's inner harbour as drifting boat catches fire

Firefighters extinguish a small pleasure boat after it caught fire in Ahuriri on Tuesday evening. Photo / Supplied

Two people were forced to jump into the water as the pleasure boat they were on caught fire in Napier's Inner Harbour.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the pair left the small boat, powered by an outboard motor, which was drifting offshore near Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, just before 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said the boat then came to rest under a wharf, where firefighters' hoses were able to reach it.

At least three police vehicles and a St John ambulance were called to the scene, but the pair did not require treatment.

The spokeswoman said firefighters from the Napier brigade had been able to put out the fire on the boat by 8.20pm.

A witness at the scene said it appeared some fuel from the boat had leaked into the sea.