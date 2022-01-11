A house fire at a property linked to the Mongrel Mob is being treated as suspicious with fire investigators heading back to the scene this morning. Photo / George Heard

A house fire at a property linked to the Mongrel Mob is being treated as suspicious with fire investigators heading back to the scene this morning.

The fire broke out at the house on Bowhill Rd in New Brighton just after 1pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews left the scene eight hours later at about 9pm.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight and inquiries are ongoing today.

The fire was well involved and the two-storey property is badly damaged.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in the area prompting a warning for people nearby to close their windows and doors.

A reporter at the scene said police were armed and telling people to leave the area near the fire, saying it was an active crime scene.

People in the area said they had heard a loud bang, which they believed was an explosion, before coming out to see the building up in flames.