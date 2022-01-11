House engulfed by fire in Greymouth within minutes

A four-minute video taken at the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the property as a car quickly reverses out of the driveway. Photo / McBride Vision

A four-minute video taken at the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the property as a car quickly reverses out of the driveway. Photo / McBride Vision

In just a few minutes, a smouldering Greymouth house was completely destroyed by fire tonight.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said emergency services were alerted to a fire on Marlborough St just after 8pm.

"On arrival [fire crews] found the house well alight," she said.

Dark smoke can be seen billowing out of the house at the beginning of the video. Photo / McBride Vision

A four minute video taken at the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the property as a car quickly reverses out of the driveway.

Just minutes later, the house becomes engulfed in flames before parts of the roof collapse.

Two minutes into the video a single firefighter can be seen walking towards the property, examining the situation.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and began to extinguish the fire. Photo / McBride Vision

Sometime later the Greymouth fire crew arrive and begin to extinguish the fire. One firefighter starts to hose down the property before being joined by others.

Additional crews from Cobden and Brunner were sent to assist firefighters battle the blaze.

Towards the end of the video, the fire begins to become smaller as black smoke continues to billow into the sky.

Crosson said the fire has since been extinguished and crews remain on the scene checking for hot spots.