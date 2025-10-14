Rail Minister Winston Peters says the Government wants "the best deal possible for New Zealand taxpayers". Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Nick James of RNZ

Guangzhou Shipyard International will build the two new Interislander ferries, set to arrive in four years’ time, the Government has announced.

The Government revealed in March it would buy two new Interislander ferries to replace the current ageing fleet.

The new ferries are expected to come into service in 2029.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis pulled the plug on the previous Government’s Cook Strait mega ferry plan, named iReX, in 2023.