Updated

Interislander Aratere ferry sold for scrap

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Crew and passengers aboard the Aratere share mixed emotions about the ships final voyage after 26 years.

Interislander’s recently retired Aratere ferry has been sold for scrap.

The ferry, which operated on the Cook Strait for 26 years, made its final voyage in August, withdrawn early to allow for the demolition of the Picton Wharf, which will make way for infrastructure work in preparation for the two

