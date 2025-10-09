Interislander’s recently retired Aratere ferry has been sold for scrap.
The ferry, which operated on the Cook Strait for 26 years, made its final voyage in August, withdrawn early to allow for the demolition of the Picton Wharf, which will make way for infrastructure work in preparation for the twonew, larger, rail-enabled ferries due to arrive in 2029.
Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said KiwiRail has “entered into an agreement to sell the aged and out of service Interislander ferry Aratere to a buyer which will deliver it to a specialist recycling shipyard in India”.
The Aratika, which was replaced by the Aratere, was sold in 1999 to MBRS Lines in the Philippines and served as the Virgin Maryuntil 2008, before being broken down.
Not all Cook Strait ferries have had the same fate. The previous Arahura, which operated between 1905 and 1950, was sold locally and partially broken down. It was then taken into Cook Strait and used as target practice for Air Force bombers, which sank it about 25km southeast of Baring Head.
Pilloried as “El Lemon” during its accident-prone 26 years of crossing Cook Strait, the Aratere became infamous for a number of incidents.
Most recently, the Aratere made a premature waypoint turn out of Picton, running aground on June 21, 2024.