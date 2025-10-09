“Because of the modifications required to make her commercially viable [...] advice received is that the cost of modifications would be higher than the value of the ship,” the briefing said.

Roy said in a statement today the ship “is not suitable for most ferry operators due to its age and the fact it would require significant modification or specialist port infrastructure.”

“Therefore, we have pursued a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible recycling option.”

Roy said KiwiRail has conducted due diligence and physical inspections of the shipyard, JRD Industries Recycling yard, as well as working with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The buyer is yet to take ownership of the Aratere, and will be responsible for its journey to India subject to pending review by the EPA.

The Interislander ferry Aratere after it ran aground in the Marlborough Sounds in June 2024.

KiwiRail would not say the agreed sale price, citing commercial sensitivity.

Some items from the vessel, including appliances, furniture, and other items from Aratere have been repurposed, with other items donated.

“The responsible recycling of Aratere is part of our transition to the next chapter of modern, efficient, larger rail-enabled ferries.”

It received a valuation in 2024 by international ship broker BRS, but the valuation has been withheld by KiwiRail, citing commercial sensitivity.

KiwiRail initially would not say what sale options would be considered.

The Aratere suffered a small dent on the rear starboard hull after it berthed in Wellington in August 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Several previous Interislander ferries have been sold for scrap after being retired.

The Arahanga was withdrawn from service in 2001 and sold to the Alang scrapyard in India.

In 2015, the Arahura was sold to Alang and scrapped.

In 1983, the Aramoana and Aranui were sold to the Najd Trading & Construction Company, a marine agency in Saudi Arabia.

The Aratika, which was replaced by the Aratere, was sold in 1999 to MBRS Lines in the Philippines and served as the Virgin Mary until 2008, before being broken down.

Not all Cook Strait ferries have had the same fate. The previous Arahura, which operated between 1905 and 1950, was sold locally and partially broken down. It was then taken into Cook Strait and used as target practice for Air Force bombers, which sank it about 25km southeast of Baring Head.

Pilloried as “El Lemon” during its accident-prone 26 years of crossing Cook Strait, the Aratere became infamous for a number of incidents.

Most recently, the Aratere made a premature waypoint turn out of Picton, running aground on June 21, 2024.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.