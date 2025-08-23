Pilloried as “El Lemon” during its accident-prone 26 years of crossing Cook Strait, the now-retired Interislander ferry Aratere may present KiwiRail with one final challenge: official documents suggest no one will want to buy it.
The vessel made its final Cook Strait voyage on Monday.
It was withdrawn early toallow for the demolition of the Picton Wharf, which will make way for infrastructure work in preparation for the two new, larger, rail-enabled ferries due to arrive in 2029.
The withdrawal of the Aratere leaves only the Kaitaki and Kaiārahi, which returns from drydock in Singapore later this month with a fresh lick of paint, to cover all Interislander’s needs until the new ferries arrive.
Earlier this month, when announcing the date of the ship’s final sailing, KiwiRail said it was “still considering options for the sale of Aratere after retirement, and the vessel will be laid up at its Wellington berth while we work with a shipbroker”.
However, an April briefing to Rail Minister Winston Peters about the retirement of the Aratere advises that selling the ship might not be possible.
“Due to the vessel’s unique design, KiwiRail has been advised there would be negligible international interest in procuring her as a secondhand ship, because of the modifications required to make her commercially viable,” the briefing document, made public this week, said.
“Advice received is that the cost of modifications would be higher than the value of the ship.”
Not all Interislander ferries have had the same fate. The previous Arahura, which operated between 1905 and 1950, was sold locally and partially broken down. It was then taken into Cook Strait and used as target practice for Air Force bombers, which sank it about 25 kilometres southeast of Baring Head.
