The Interislander Aratere ferry. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

Interislander Aratere ferry sailings have been cancelled due to an electrical fault.

Interislander owner KiwiRail said the 4pm crossing from Wellington to Picton and its return journey, scheduled for 8.50pm on Tuesday, has been cancelled to give engineers time to fix the fault in a hydraulic pump.

It said affected passengers are being moved to the next sailings, which have space available.