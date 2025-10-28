Advertisement
Pahīatua homicide: Motorists should not pick up hitchhikers resembling Jeremy Robertson

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson after the death of Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74, in Pahīatua on October 15.

Motorists have been warned not to pick up a hitchhiker resembling a man on the run after the death of a Manawatū woman.

Police are yet to receive “substantiated” sightings of Jeremy Robertson, who the Herald understands to be the son of the deceased, 74-year-old

