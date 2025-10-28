Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson after the death of Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74, in Pahīatua on October 15.

Motorists have been warned not to pick up a hitchhiker resembling a man on the run after the death of a Manawatū woman.

Police are yet to receive “substantiated” sightings of Jeremy Robertson, who the Herald understands to be the son of the deceased, 74-year-old Karen Gilbert-Palmer.

Gilbert-Palmer was found dead at her Arthur St, Pahīatua house about 4.40pm on October 15.

Police believe Robertson, who is in his 50s, took the victim’s red Mitsubishi from the scene and drove it hundreds of kilometres up to Rotorua. The vehicle was found abandoned at a lookout later that week.

He has been on the run for nearly two weeks now, with police no closer to finding him.