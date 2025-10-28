Gilbert-Palmer was found dead at her Arthur St, Pahīatua house about 4.40pm on October 15.
Police believe Robertson, who is in his 50s, took the victim’s red Mitsubishi from the scene and drove it hundreds of kilometres up to Rotorua. The vehicle was found abandoned at a lookout later that week.
“We would like to thank those people who have contacted us regarding possible sightings of Robertson. Police are following up on all information received but as yet no information received has resulted in a substantiated sighting of Robertson,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said in a statement.
“Robertson should not be approached if seen – we are asking instead that people call 111 immediately to advise us, quoting file number 251015/6286."
The Herald understands Robertson is known to hitchhike.