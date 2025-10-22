“Should you see Jeremy, do not approach him but call 111 immediately and advise police,” Thompson said.

“We also continue to appeal for information from the public including any information about a red, late-model Mitsubishi ASX VRX station wagon, registration QGU91.”

Last Friday, it was discovered at the Blue and Green Lakes Lookout on Tarawera Rd, Rotorua, 350km away from Pahīatua.

It is believed Robertson arrived in the Tarawera Rd area in the Mitsubishi about 2am last Thursday.

Members of the public had seen the vehicle parked at the lookout carpark from about 8am on the Friday.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle, in this area, between 2am on Thursday, October 16, and 8am on Friday, October 17,” Thompson said.

“We are also interested in any sightings of Jeremy in the Tarawera Rd, Rotorua, area from Wednesday, October 15.”

Police believe Jeremy Robertson was driving the red Mitsubishi ASX, registration QGU91, taken from the scene of a suspected homicide in Pahīatua. Image / NZ Police

The officer in charge of the case advised this morning that search and rescue teams have gone out along the shoreline of the two lakes and the Green Lake’s island as part of the search for Robertson.

It was not clear if Robertson was still in the area or had left. Police urged the public not to approach him but to call 111 immediately if they saw him.

Non-urgent information can be passed to police via 105, quoting file number 251015/6286. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

