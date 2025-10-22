Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pahīatua homicide: Police name Karen Gilbert-Palmer as victim

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson in relation to the death of Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74, in Pahīatua on October 15.

Police are seeking Jeremy Robertson in relation to the death of Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74, in Pahīatua on October 15.

Police have released the name of a homicide victim in the Manawatū town of Pahīatua.

She was Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74. She was found dead at her Arthur St house about 4.40pm on Wednesday, October 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said the investigation was now focused on finding Jeremy Robertson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save