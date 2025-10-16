“It is not clear whether this person is still in the area or in nearby areas.

“If you see a man matching this description, do not approach them and call 111 immediately.”

The scene examination at the Arthur St property began yesterday, with the post-mortem expected to be undertaken today.

Inquiries are ongoing, and at various locations in Pahīatua and the wider Tararua area this week and next week.

Earlier yesterday, police appealed for anyone who saw the car travelling in the central North Island, between Pahīatua and Rotorua, to contact them.

“If you think you saw this vehicle, please speak with us as you may have information that’s invaluable to the investigation.”

The woman’s body was found at an address near Tararua College.

Principal Iain Anderson updated parents via a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

“I am writing to inform you that an incident has occurred this evening at a property on Arthur St, adjacent to the school. As a result, the area will be cordoned off, and there will be an increased police presence – including armed officers – over the next few days."

He said there would be “changes and precautions”, including bus routes being redirected away from the bus bay, and senior leadership staff being on site early to “guide students safely into the school” and away from the cordoned area.

“Police have requested that the public avoid the vicinity as much as possible,” Anderson said.

“The police have assured us that there is no threat to the community at this time. We appreciate your co-operation and understanding as we prioritise the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

- Additional reporting by Melissa Nightingale